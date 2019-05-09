Irvington charter school shares importance of having an SRO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every year fallen officers are honored at the "national law enforcement officers memorial" in washington d-c. this weekend they will add nearly 400 names to it. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the terre haute police department this morning with how you can leave a message of support for fallen officers. abby... police week starts on sunday. we told you news 10 will be there in washington, d-c.for all the police week events. just a couple of days ago we passed the "1" year anniversary of fallen officer, rob pitts. pitts died at the garden quarter apartments on the southside of terre haute. a homicide suspect opened fire on pitts who was entering the apartment complex. pitts name will be inscribed on the marble walls of the national law enforcement officers memorial in washington d-c this weekend. And later this afternoon a vigo county public memorial will be held. it's to honor all city and county officers who died in the line of duty. it begins at 4 p.m. at the parking lot of the terre haute police department. organizers say they plan to read the names of both terre haute police department and vigo county sheriff's office fallen officers. there will be a 21 gun salute. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

new this morning - police are investigating an overnight crash. it happened just after one this morning. this is on springhill drive just west of 1st street on terre haute's south side. a car crashed into a utility pole. the driver was not hurt.

then a few minutes later police and rescue crews were called to north atherton street. that's a little south of lyford in nothern vigo county. for some reason a utility pole fell on top of a pickup truck there. several lines fell down. no one was inside the truck. an investigation continues

also new this morning - two people are behind bars in parke county in connection with a string of thefts and at least one burglary. the crimes happened early yesterday in montezuma. the sheriff's department says it recovered items from at least five known victims as well as items from victims yet to be identified. jose lamar mosley and michael erin crowder were arrested for several counts of theft and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle as well as one count of burglary. more charges are expected. if you believe you were a victim in this case, contact the park county sheriff's office.

expect more security at indiana state university's homecoming events come this fall. that's after last year when multiple violent situations happened. starting this year "tent city" will be moved inside memorial stadium. also -- a stronger police presence will be at businesses leading up to the stadium during "the walk". the university also plans to include tailgating rules. that will be enacted throughout the entire football season.

it's official - indiana governor eric holcomb signed house bill 10-15. the bill legally allows the possibility of a casino to come to vigo county. the governor told the media...he hopes the legislation will spur positive economic growth for the state. now that it is law, it legalizes sports betting. but..a casino isn't quite a done deal. spectacle entertainment would still have to request to move its gary, indiana casinos. then, there would have to be a referendum for vigo county voters.

a primary plot for a new vigo county jail location was approved by the area planning commission. that means they support the subdivision of the entire area of "stu's golf course." all of that land will be divided into five sections. the county is only looking to buy a portion of the land near the sewage treatment plant. if this site is approved it will still need to be rezoned. what was approved by the area planning commission is not the final say on the site.

thousands of people will be in town this weekend for the 20-19 missouri valley conference track and field championships. that's going on tomorrow through sunday at the gibson track and field complex. this will be the third time in four years indiana state university has hosted the conference.

a traffic alert for drivers in northern vigo county. starting this week crews will widen lafayette avenue from haythorne to park avenue. this work includes adding a middle left turn lane. the county engineer says work is expected to last through august.