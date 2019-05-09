Speech to Text for Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers

a vigo county public memorial is happening today. it's to honor all city and county officers who died in the line of duty. the memorial will take place at the parking lot of the terre haute police department. the local law enforcement memorial will begin at "4" this afternoon. it will take place in the parking lot at the terre haute police department at 12th and wabash avenue. organizers tell me they plan to "read" the names of both terre haute police department and "vigo county sheriff's office" fallen officers. there will be a 21 gun salute. chief shawn keen and vigo county sheriff john plasse have plans to head to washington d-c this weekend. dozens of local police officers will be there to celebrate "national police week." it's been "1" year since terre haute police officer---"rob pitts" was shot and killed in the line of duty. every year... fallen officers are honored at the "national law enforcement officers memorial" in washington d-c. this weekend they will add nearly 400 names to it. one of the names that will be added to the memorial is terre haute fallen officer "rob pitts." "pitts" died at the garden quarter apartments on the southside of terre haute. a homicide suspect opened fire on "pitts"---who was entering the apartment complex. "pitts" name will be inscribed on the marble walls of the national law enforcement officers memorial in washington d-c this weekend.