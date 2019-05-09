Clear

Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers

Every year, fallen officers are honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. This weekend they will add 371 names to the memorial. One of the names that will be added to the memorial is Rob Pitts, a Terre Haute Fallen officer.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 8:52 AM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a vigo county public memorial is happening today. it's to honor all city and county officers who died in the line of duty. the memorial will take place at the parking lot of the terre haute police department. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk live this morning to tell us more about this event. abby... the purpose of this memorial is to honor all local law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty. the local law enforcement memorial will begin at "4" this afternoon. it will take place "here" in the parking lot at the terre haute police department. that's at 12th and wabash avenue. organizers tell me they plan to "read" the names of bot terre haute police department and "vigo county sheriff's office" fallen officers. there will be a 21 gun salute. chief shawn keen and vigo county sherif john plasse have plans to head to washington d-c this weekend. dozens of local police officers will be there to celebrate "national police week." we told you "news 10" will be there. it's been "1" year since terre haute police officer---"rob pitts" was shot and killed in the line of duty. local law enforcement reflect on that loss. plus how they plan to honor "pitts" in washinton d-c....in our next 30 minutes. live from the terre haute police department, abby kirk, news 10. every year... fallen officers are honored at the "national law enforcement officers memorial" in washington d-c. this weekend they will add nearly 400 names to it. one of the names that will be added to the memorial is terre haute fallen officer "rob pitts." news 10's abby kirk is live outside the terre haute police department this morning with how you can leave a message of support for fallen officers. abby... police week starts on sunday. we told you "news 10" will be there in washington, d-c.for all the police week events. just a couple of days ago we passed the "1" year anniversary of fallen officer, rob pitts. "pitts" died at the garden quarter apartments on the southside of terre haute. a homicide suspect opened fire on "pitts"---who was entering the apartment complex. "pitts" name will be inscribed on the marble walls of the national law enforcement officers memorial in washington d-c this weekend. and-- later this afternoon. a vigo county public memorial will be held. it's to honor all city and county officers who died in the line of duty. it begins at "4" p.m. at the parking lot of the terre haute police department. organizers say they plan to "read" the names of both terre haute police department and "vigo county sheriff's office" fallen officers. there will be a 21 gun salute. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news
Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Occasional showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers

Image

Local leaders are excited for the opportunities gaming bill could give the county

Image

Showers and storms likely. Windy. High: 70°

Image

Marcus Belcher

Image

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

Image

Ron McBride

Image

RP Softball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

ISU Track

Image

ISU Baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017