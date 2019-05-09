Speech to Text for Local leaders are excited for the opportunities gaming bill could give the county

we "the voters "the voters will sa yes we want one or no we don't. /// let the voters speak." voters may soon get their chance to speak. a casino in vigo county is one step closer to reality.. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. governor eric holcomb signed house bill 10-15 into law today. you know it as the "gaming bill". it's a story we first brought you as breaking news earlier this evening. since then... we've talked to a couple of community leaders about this big announcement. news 10's sarah lehman is live is the newsroom tonight.. she explains how leaders say it would impact the community.. patrece...rondrell... the governor signed three bills tonight. inclduing house bill 10-15. that would legally allow the possibility of a casino to come to vigo county. it's something local leaders have been working to get here for years. < it's been in the works for years. but for the past few months we've been closely following the proposal and it's changes. wednesday night indiana governor eric holcomb signed house bill 10-15. putting vigo county one step closer to getting a casino. "we're very happy about that. we've been working hard on this for many many months acturally a couple of years. and so now we're taken that next big step to be able to put it in front of the voters." the governor says he hopes the legislation will spark positive economic growth for the state. local leaders say they hope the same thing for the county. "whether it's the misses going to the casino and the husband going to a local golf course. the two of them going to dinner at a local resturant or just folks having the oppurtunity to stop in terre haute." david haynes says if a casino were to come here -- he's most excited about the oppurtunity to show off terre haute and vigo county. "we like to talk about the good folks in terre haute and vigo county and west central indiana this very well may give some folks from outside this region the oppurtunity to experience that.> now that it that.> now that it is law, it legalizes sports betting. but..a casino isn't a done deal just yet "spectacle entertainment" still has to request to move its gary, indiana casinos. then, there would have to be a vote by vigo county voters to say if they wanted a casino here or not. reporting live in the newsroom. i'm sarah lehman. news 10. governor eric holcomb released a statement on his decision to sign the bill. it said in part... "by modernizing our laws, this legislation will spur positive economic growth for our state and for an industry that employs over 11-thousandhoosiers. additionally, it will bring in new revenue and create hundreds of