Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:44 AM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 6:46 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. Windy. High: 70°

Thursday Night: Showers and a few storms. Much cooler. Low: 50°

Friday: Partly sunny, not as warm. High: 60°

Detailed Forecast:

Unsettled weather will be bouncing around in the Valley over the next 24 to 36 hours. A cold front dropping through the area will keep clouds in the sky and continuing chances for rain. There's a chance for thunderstorms, too. The good news, at least from our view, is that most of this activity looks to last through about Thursday night and then things should begin to dry out through Saturday evening. By Sunday, another system will move in and bring slight chances for rain. Yes, we know that's mother's day. No, you shouldn't cancel any plans with mom... just yet.

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
