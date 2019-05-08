Speech to Text for Marcus Belcher

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

base hit.... the indiana state men's basketball team has a coaching change on its staff... associate head coach marcus belcher has resigned to seek other coaching opportunities. belcher has spent the last eight years at isu, incluidng the last two as the associate head coach... belcher has been a big part of this program for awhile now, that's why leaving wasn't an easy decision for him!