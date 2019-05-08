Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln baseball

welcome back.. one of the fiercest high school baseball rivalries renew tonight as vincennes lincoln took on jasper... the alices in their road green uni's at jasper... in the 2nd, lincoln evens the score, as coleton pfoff races home on this wild pitch, and just beats the tag! it's tied at 1! in the 5th, still tied at 1, when jasper tries the suicide squeeze play, but jalen cardinal fields and tosses to the catcher to gun down the runner! that keeps it tied at 1, this one doesn't go the way the wabash valley likes.... jasper would break tie game in the 8th inning, to beat vincennes lincoln