Clear

Ron McBride

McBride retiring from Bloomfield after 48 years

Posted: May. 8, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Ron McBride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fellows walk-off base hit.... few have had a bigger impact on bloomfield athletics than ron mcbrdie.... the legend informed sports 10 tonight that he's retiring as athletic director and boys basketball coach... mcbride as spent 48 years at bloomfield.... for 17 years he's coached the cardinals boys basketball team...he racked up 248 wins...eight sectionals, four regional titles and one semi-state championship... he filled in as interim
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Partly sunny and warm, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marcus Belcher

Image

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

Image

Ron McBride

Image

RP Softball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

ISU Track

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Paintings for a Playground

Image

Chance of rain and storms developing overnight. Low: 65°

Image

Daviess Community hospital opens Lohano Center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017