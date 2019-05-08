Speech to Text for Ron McBride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fellows walk-off base hit.... few have had a bigger impact on bloomfield athletics than ron mcbrdie.... the legend informed sports 10 tonight that he's retiring as athletic director and boys basketball coach... mcbride as spent 48 years at bloomfield.... for 17 years he's coached the cardinals boys basketball team...he racked up 248 wins...eight sectionals, four regional titles and one semi-state championship... he filled in as interim