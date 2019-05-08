Speech to Text for RP Softball

parke heritage, with a nine-one victory tonight.... right next door....riverton parke softball entertained south vermillion... nice play by south vermillion second baseman hannah grange to turn two in the sixth...... zero-zero game in the bottom of the seventh....rp had a runner on first...freshman alyssa fellows all kinds of clutch..... she smokes a liner that gets by the diving south vermillion centerfidler....camryn clapp hustling around the bases scores from first for the walk-off victory... thrilling win for the lady panthers.... rp wins one-nothing thanks to alyssa