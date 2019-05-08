Clear

RP Baseball

Panthers beat Parke Heritage

Posted: May. 8, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for RP Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two-one... riverton parke was trying to avoid losing to parke heritage back to back nights... no score in the fourth....the bottom of the rp lineup coming up big....freshman hunter collings singles to left....alex atkinson would beat the throw home to break up the scoreless game.... bottom sixth.....rp up six-one.....two on for logan harrison.....he goes the other way for a two-run triple....harrison had a big game, he drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher.... riverton parke gets revenge for a loss tuesday at
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Partly sunny and warm, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marcus Belcher

Image

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

Image

Ron McBride

Image

RP Softball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

ISU Track

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Paintings for a Playground

Image

Chance of rain and storms developing overnight. Low: 65°

Image

Daviess Community hospital opens Lohano Center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017