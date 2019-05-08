Speech to Text for RP Baseball

two-one... riverton parke was trying to avoid losing to parke heritage back to back nights... no score in the fourth....the bottom of the rp lineup coming up big....freshman hunter collings singles to left....alex atkinson would beat the throw home to break up the scoreless game.... bottom sixth.....rp up six-one.....two on for logan harrison.....he goes the other way for a two-run triple....harrison had a big game, he drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher.... riverton parke gets revenge for a loss tuesday at