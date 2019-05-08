Clear

Paintings for a Playground

A newconcept behind the newest fundraiser at the Terre Haute YMCA.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 8:41 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 8:41 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

t-v dot com". "paintings for a playground". that's the concept.. behind the newest fundraiser "at the terre haute y-m-c-a". every year.. "linda lou rogers" donates "to the non-for profit". "this year".. she wanted to make sure the kids "would directly benefit". "rogers' paintings".. along with some others.. will be hung in the halls of the "y". "starting monday".. and running for "2"-weeks.. "a silent auction" will be held. "the money" raised.. will be used "to replace aging playground equipment". ////// ///// "what i love most about the ymca is that we give back to our community and we provide great opportunities for our children, so this is just one more thing that we're doing to better what we can offer the kids in the community." /////// right now.. there are roughly "50"-paintings "up for auction". and "the y-m-c-a" is still accepting artwork from the community. to learn more about the silent auction.. along with other programs that the "y" has to offer.. make a point to visit our web
