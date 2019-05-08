Speech to Text for Daviess Community hospital opens Lohano Center

a wabash valley hospital is expanding it's services. news 10 bureau chief gary brian introduces us to patient navigator who believes more room will bring more privacy to patients. < "for many folks here in southern indiana, seeking care for issues like cancer or diabetes means traveling all the way to evansville or terre haute. however, daviess community hospital is hoping to cut that travel time down by offering improved services right here in washington." sharon mead is a patient navigator at daviess community hospital. the name may sound fancy, but it acurately describes what mead does. she helps navigate cancer patients through their ordeal. "i'm the one who finds you some kind of transportation. figures out how i am going to get you to where you need to go. i'm a case manager sort of like. but i have oncology knowledge." mead's knowledge of oncology didn't just come from books. she's a two time breast cancer survivor. giving her first hand experience to understand what patients need. "i know me, i wanted somebody with me in my first treatment. because even though i knew what it was all about i was still scared." however for years daviess community's oncology room was just that...a room. at just about the same size as a normal patient's room, there wasn't enough space for families during treatment. that now has changed. "the cancer is very common obviously in daviess county, indiana, and the country in general. as is the diabetes and the cardiac disease. so this facility gives us the opportunity to bring the level of the care and attract to physicians." more room for all areas giving patients more privacy and more options. helping those going through tough times to feel more relaxed. "being able to be in your home town. people that you know that are taking care of you. i mean there are people that come here that i know personally that come here and they feel better because they know that someone they know is here taking care of them." "the lohano center cost almost $700,000 to complete. the hospital's foundation is raising $300,000 of that. in washington, gary brian news 10."> news 10.">