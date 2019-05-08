Clear

Enjoy a meal while supporting a local group

A pizza joint in Terre Haute is offering you a chance to grab a meal while supporting a local group.

in sports. dining at one local restaurant will also benefit an important organization in terre haute. azzip pizza in terre haute is taking part in a fundraiser. the business will give 20 percent of all purchases today to the big brothers big sisters program. you have to show a special flyer to help in the cause. "it feels good. we run a small business here in terre haute. it's been great for us. it gives us the opportunity to give back to them." azzip pizza is located on u.s. highway 41.
