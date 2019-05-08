Speech to Text for ISU to host outdoor track and field championbship

indiana state university is set to host the 20-19 missouri valley conference track and field championships. it'll take place at the gibson track and field complex. this will be the third time in four years i-s-u has hosted the conference. news 10 spoke with david patterson. he's with the terre haute convention and visitor's bureau. he says the event will bring several thousand people to the wabash valley. leaders are excited for the chance to play host again. "there's a lot of talent coming here this weekend. a three day event is wonderful for our community. hotels are full. the restaurants will be full. it's just a wonderful event all the way around." the conference is this weekend...may 10th through the 12th. sports 10's rick semmler talked with the syamore's head coach. hear from him on the team's goals for this weekend. it's coming up a little later