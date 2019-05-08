Clear

Local business celebrates new facility through Chamber ribbon cutting

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is helping a business in the area celebrate its new facility.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 6:55 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Local business celebrates new facility through Chamber ribbon cutting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were respectful and showed up consistently. back to you. a business that's been in the area more than a decade is celebrating a new location. honey creek collision recently opened its new facility on johnson drive. it's near the honey creek mall. the terre haute chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting today. this new facility features more paint booths.. more frame equipment, and an expanded staff. honey creek collision first opened in 2006.
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Partly sunny and warm, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chance of rain and storms developing overnight. Low: 65°

Image

Daviess Community hospital opens Lohano Center

Image

Enjoy a meal while supporting a local group

Image

ISU to host outdoor track and field championbship

Image

Local business celebrates new facility through Chamber ribbon cutting

Image

'it's the only way we can remember our family, it's all we have left of them' Families speak out on

Image

Equipment to help improve alleyways in Terre Haute

Image

ISU announces changes to Homecoming

Image

Governor Eric Holcomb signs gaming bill

Image

Election officials surprised by low voter turnout

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017