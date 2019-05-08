Speech to Text for Local business celebrates new facility through Chamber ribbon cutting

were respectful and showed up consistently. back to you. a business that's been in the area more than a decade is celebrating a new location. honey creek collision recently opened its new facility on johnson drive. it's near the honey creek mall. the terre haute chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting today. this new facility features more paint booths.. more frame equipment, and an expanded staff. honey creek collision first opened in 2006.