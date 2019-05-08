Speech to Text for 'it's the only way we can remember our family, it's all we have left of them' Families speak out on

cemeteries are often a place of rememberance... for some, it's hard to mourn when the upkeep of the facility takes priority. a few west terre haute families feel the "bethesda cemetery" needs major attention. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us with details on the concerns. today i went out to the cemetery to see the conditions for myself. grass was overgrown and several graves were no longer visible. for someone like lila elkins it's hard to see the cemetery so mistreated. she has lived in west terre haute for most of her life... and several of her family members are buried at the bethesda cemetery. she visits the site every holiday to decorate. it's how she stays "connected" with her loved ones but she says the overgrown grass is out of control.. today alone, she spent two hours mowing the area by her families graves. board members oversee the area. under their rules, it's a violation for individuals to mow their own plots. elkin says she just wants the board to take responsibility and start maintaining the area. [take sot incue: i can't even outcue: it's a disgrace to: 0:19 duration:0:19] "i can't even explain how frustrating it is. you know, you get to the point where you don't even know what else to do..you don't even know what else to do. // you know i love my family, i would love to see stuff done and taken care of it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace." elkins says she'd like to see the board hold public meetings. i spoke with president of the board, bill mclain. he says there are plans for crews to mow tomorrow.. and he would be open to public meetings if individuals