Speech to Text for ISU announces changes to Homecoming

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

permit" for the project. indiana state university teamed up with the city of terre haute. together they're working to make homecoming celebrations safe. this comes after fights caused issues during a previous, unofficial, celebration. changes are on the way to indiana state university's homecoming "walk". it's a celebration that brings hundreds of people to terre haute. along with those people...sometimes comes problems. that's why university and city leaders hope to establish change. "i'm calling upon our campus community, our students, our alumni to say help us be innovative in finding ways to retain our enjoyment of this weekend and all of the activities." at 5 o'clock... we told you about some of those changes. the biggest is tent city being moved "inside" the football stadium. you're looking at a map of the path homecoming celebrators often take. it starts at i-s-u and ends at the football stadium. tonight....one local business owner is speaking out on what changes she''d like to see for this big celebration. news 10's richard solomon is live on wabash ave with more. between the football stadium and isu's campus there are mutiple businesses that benefit from the walk itself. i spoke with the owner of sonka's irish pub in terre haute. sandy boyles-dillen believes that being too cautious is always a good thing during homecoming. <" isu's homecoming walk is a big event for local businesses. "it helps all of us business owners to pay our bills to pay our staff and to be apart of the community" sandy boyles-gillen is the owner of sonka irish pub and cafe. problems tied to last year's un-official homecoming celebrations drew concern. so.. she's glad that city and school leaders are taking the upper hand in preparation for this year. her advice? "every single business have uniform officers. they're carding the individuals and patroling the area as well" 7th and elm is one of the places where the walk starts. people meet here..drink...and walk... standup "they keep walking and along the way there are mutiple spots where people can stop and drink like here at sonkas but this isn't the final stopping place. of course they keep walking some more...until they gather here isu's memorial stadium. it's where fans come to enjoy the football game and tent city" "it takes all of us.one of us by ourselves could not get things to change" dr. deborah curtis is president of indiana state. she and other leaders have met with business that get a lot foot traffic during homecoming. she told me it's on everyone to make sure people are safe. "there's a big stretch of real estate between here and there that the city is responsible for so we knew that what one did the other had to support" > leaders are expecting to meet with some of the businesses very soon. a date for that has not been released yet. the new changes will start at this year's homecoming in october. reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you.