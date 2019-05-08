Speech to Text for Governor Eric Holcomb signs gaming bill

we're following breaking news tonight we first brought you on news 10 first at five.... indiana governor eric holcomb has officially signed the gaming bill. less than an hour ago...the governor signed three bills..including house bill 10--15. the bill legally allows the possibility of a casino to come to vigo county. the governor told the media...he hopes the legislation will spur positive economic growth for the state. we've closely followed the proposal and its changes for months. now that it is law, it legalizes sports betting. but..a casino isn't quite a done deal. "spectacle entertainment" would still have to request to move its gary, indiana casinos. then, there would have to be a referendum for vigo county voters.