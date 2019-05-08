Speech to Text for Election officials surprised by low voter turnout

it was a low voter turnout in vigo county... but never-the- less... the results are in from the primary election. we told you the low turnout came as a shock to election officials. news 10's abby kirk is live at city hall this morning. she's there to explain "just" how big of a turnout vig county had.... abby? alia, county leaders tell me "muncipal" elections do tend to have fewer votes than countywide elections. when we talk about election officials being "shocked" about the low turnout---it's because of the so to say popular races. according to the vigo county clerk's website" more than 37-thousand people registered to vote "here" in vigo county. more than 4-thousand votes were cast. what this means is 12.84-percent of "registered voters" participated in the 20-19 primary election. fewer races on the ballot is what officials say does have something to do with this low turnout. but- county leaders to expect to see a bigger turnout for the "november" election. that is if a casino refrendrum is placed on the ballot. city council represenative from district 6--"martha crossen"--- says she's pleased people came out to vote, but does say she wishes the number would have been bigger. "i think that the local elections are really often the most important elections because it's the place where people are most likely to be affected directly. this really is the place where you can make a difference in your day to day life by electing people who are going to look out for your community and for your interests." attention "now" turns to the general election in the fall. that is tuesday, november third. live from city hall, abby kirk, news 10. we'll have election results in the next half hour of news 10 this morning... as well as right now at as well as right now at wthi tv dot com. you'll also see results at the bottom of your screen off and on during our newscast. now attention turns to the general election in the fall. that's tuesday, november third.