Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: May. 8, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 2:01 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

continued sunshine mixing with clouds for the afternoon and most areas are set to get at or above 80! chances for showers start picking up tonight and through the overnight with a low at 67. then, tomorrow looks like it's going to be a wet one. widespread showers, maybe a few thunderstorms in the mix with a high at 69. we cool off friday; a high at 61.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Partly sunny and warm, with rain on the way.
