All You Need to Know for Wednesday

it was a low voter turnout in vigo county, but nevertheless the results are in from the primary election. we told you the low turnout came as a shock to election officials. news 10's abby kirk is live at city hall this morning. she's there to tell us more about the turnout. abby? alia, county leaders tell me municipal elections do tend to have fewer votes than countywide elections. according to the vigo county clerk's website more than 37,000 people registered to vote in vigo county. Fewer than 5,000 votes were cast. what this means is 12.84% registered voters participated in the 2019 primary election. fewer races on the ballot is what officials say does have something to do with this low turnout. But county leaders to expect to see a bigger turnout for the november election. that is if a casino referendum is placed on the ballot. city council representative from district 6, martha crossen, says she's pleased people came out to vote, but does say she wishes the number would have been bigger. attention now turns to the general election in the fall. that is tuesday, november third. live from city hall, abby kirk, news 10.

more transparency - that's one of the things the public told vigo county school corporation officials it wanted. now it's responding with the hiring of a communications supervisor. bill riley will take on that role come july 1st. riley tells us he's looking forward to getting started. he also says there are already clear plans for this position including improvements to the corporation's website. riley currently teaches at saint mary-of-the-woods college and works with community groups. /// one student was killed and eight others hurt in a school shooting in colorado. it happened yesterday afternoon at the stem school - highlands ranch near denver. investigators said an 18 year old and a juvenile were taken into custody. the shooting occurred just eight miles from columbine high school.

back in the wabash valley - an investigation continues into a tuesday morning stabbing. it happened near a business at 25th and wabash in terre haute. police say a woman was stabbed. she suffered non life-threatening injuries.

two people have been arrested in connection with the shootings of two clark county, indiana judges. it happened one week ago today in a restaurant parking lot in indianapolis. police say brandon kaiser and alfredo vazquez shot judges bradley jacobs and andrew adams. the judges are still in the hospital in stable condition.

the national association of letter carriers is asking you to help "stamp out hunger" this saturday. here's how it works. all this week mail carriers will place bags in your mail box. that's where you can leave your donations of non-perishable food on saturday.

Should be a pretty decent day out there, partly sunny and warm! Highs today will get to 81. Chances for showers start picking up tonight and through the overnight with a low at 67. Then, tomorrow looks like it's going to be a wet one. Widespread showers, maybe a few thunderstorms in the mix with a high at 69. We cool off Friday; a high at 61.