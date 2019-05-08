Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday
more transparency - that's one of the things the public told vigo county school corporation officials it wanted. now it's responding with the hiring of a communications supervisor. bill riley will take on that role come july 1st. riley tells us he's looking forward to getting started. he also says there are already clear plans for this position including improvements to the corporation's website. riley currently teaches at saint mary-of-the-woods college and works with community groups. /// one student was killed and eight others hurt in a school shooting in colorado. it happened yesterday afternoon at the stem school - highlands ranch near denver. investigators said an 18 year old and a juvenile were taken into custody. the shooting occurred just eight miles from columbine high school.
back in the wabash valley - an investigation continues into a tuesday morning stabbing. it happened near a business at 25th and wabash in terre haute. police say a woman was stabbed. she suffered non life-threatening injuries.
two people have been arrested in connection with the shootings of two clark county, indiana judges. it happened one week ago today in a restaurant parking lot in indianapolis. police say brandon kaiser and alfredo vazquez shot judges bradley jacobs and andrew adams. the judges are still in the hospital in stable condition.
the national association of letter carriers is asking you to help "stamp out hunger" this saturday. here's how it works. all this week mail carriers will place bags in your mail box. that's where you can leave your donations of non-perishable food on saturday.
Should be a pretty decent day out there, partly sunny and warm! Highs today will get to 81. Chances for showers start picking up tonight and through the overnight with a low at 67. Then, tomorrow looks like it's going to be a wet one. Widespread showers, maybe a few thunderstorms in the mix with a high at 69. We cool off Friday; a high at 61.