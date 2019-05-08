Clear

Partly sunny, warmer and becoming windy. High: 80°

A stationary front has stalled south of the News 10 viewing area. While it's not likely going to have much of an impact for your Wednesday, it will begin increasing clouds tonight and bring chances for widespread showers and thundershowers for Thursday.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer and becoming windy. High: 80°

Wednesday night: Chance of rain and storms developing overnight. Low: 66°

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. Windy. High: 71°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front has stalled south of the News 10 viewing area. While it's not likely going to have much of an impact for your Wednesday, it will begin increasing clouds tonight and bring chances for widespread showers and thundershowers for Thursday. Looks like tomorrow will be a pretty soggy day, so it may be handy to finish the yard work today. The front shouldn't stick around long but could leave a few lasting drops into the morning on Friday. Beyond that, Saturday looks dry with a returning chance for rain on Sunday.

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Partly sunny, warm and windy.
