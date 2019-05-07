Speech to Text for Kyle Kraemer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tried to shy away from all the attention, but you can't help but notice what he's done at south... << when you think of braves baseball one of the first things that comes to mind is kyle kraemer. whitlock: know he's a good coach.... for 25 years now coach kraemer has built terre haute south baseball into a program that's known around the state! cathedral coach: ton of respect. program been around. gets a lot out of his guys. respect a lot and how he coaches. coaches numbers speak for themselves....he's averaged more than 20 victories a season, while winning 10 sectionals. koby: has way to get kids to do more than possible. sign of a good coach, taking kids where they didn't think they could go.???? kraemer says its never been about wins and losses, instead he's used baseball to get his players prepared for life!! 32:18 ********************** two things i hope to install in all my players is that their going to be accountable and their going to be responsible.if they can learn accountablility and responsibility from me they'll be fantastic young men. kraemer isn't the easy coach to play for....he's a yeller and demanding. the braves that get it and stick around say their better because of it. abrell: he is hard on you that's because he cares about you and wants the best out of you. not to many coaches have former players come back to offer to help or come by and say hi. whitlock: 34:10 ********** definitley a lot of screaming and yelling sometimes. some people, especially if you aren't a south fan might think its unreasonable. we know there's a message behind it. wants best for us, expects a lot from us. he is hard on you because he wants the best out of you. not all coaches have former players come back to volunteer. i feel like he really prepared me for the next level. i feel like i wouldn't be where i'm at today if it weren't for him in high school. coach: 31:40**** they know i care when i get after them a little bit.>> indiana state's indiana state's