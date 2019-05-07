Speech to Text for Faith Frye

track indiana state's strong track and field reputation has landed another talented athlete from the wabash valley... casey-westfield senior faith frye today signed with the sycamores.... she holds school records in the 200 and 400 meter dash, but she's best known for her long jump. she's the reigning two-time illinois indoor state champ in long jump. she competes for the indiana state athletic club track team and is a two-time long jump champ at the usa track and field indiana