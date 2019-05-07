Speech to Text for THS tennis

the fifth ranked terre haute south girls tennis team visited terre haute north... paige bennett needed less than a hour for her match...south's number two singles players rips the forehand winner...she won six-love, six-love... three singles....lily yeagley with a forehand shot that just fair along the baseline... she won in straight sets for south...the lady braves needed just one more point for the match... lauren rowe would take care of that....south's number one is a machine....she is so tough to beat....nice shot by rowe who didn't lose a game tonight... terre haute south wins five-nothing, lady braves beat their rivals for an eighth straight time... < definintely important. their a good team that works hard just like we do. to get the win over them is important.> indiana state's strong track and field strong track indiana