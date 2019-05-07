Clear

THS tennis

Lady Braves beat THN

Posted: May. 7, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for THS tennis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fifth ranked terre haute south girls tennis team visited terre haute north... paige bennett needed less than a hour for her match...south's number two singles players rips the forehand winner...she won six-love, six-love... three singles....lily yeagley with a forehand shot that just fair along the baseline... she won in straight sets for south...the lady braves needed just one more point for the match... lauren rowe would take care of that....south's number one is a machine....she is so tough to beat....nice shot by rowe who didn't lose a game tonight... terre haute south wins five-nothing, lady braves beat their rivals for an eighth straight time... < definintely important. their a good team that works hard just like we do. to get the win over them is important.> indiana state's strong track and field strong track indiana
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kyle Kraemer

Image

Faith Frye

Image

THS tennis

Image

THN Softball

Image

Sullivan baseball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Correctional Officer Week

Image

Former acquaintance reacts to TH cold case solved

Image

New art on the campus of ISU

Image

CASY workshop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017