Speech to Text for THN Softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute north softball welcome back... terre haute north softball was looking to continue their strong season and bring home the softball glove trophy for the third year in a row... the lady patriots hosted their rivals terre haute south... north up one-nothing and threatening with two on....great defensive play by south....lexi swann fields it and gets the out at first... chloe dowell then first home, emme morris with the tag for the doulbe play to end the second... bottom third...christina richards up for north....she just leaves the park in dead center for her fourth homer of the season....lady patriots up three-nothing... addison smodilla had three hits in the game....she drove in two runs...her first rbi came in the fifth on this single to right... terre haute north wins six-one....the lady patriots win the softball glove trophy fo the third straight year! < we've been looking forward to this game all year. just glad my team helped me out. i keep them to one run. obviously a goal to win against south. also a conference game. anytime we get the glove three years in a row, we've won a conference game three years in a row.> the fifth ranked