Speech to Text for Sullivan baseball

first place in the wic division was on the line as west vigo baseball hosted sullivan... kaleb hannahs shows off his athleticism...the west vigo shortstop makes the leaping catch and throw to first for the double play.... bottom fourth...hunter knierim lines out to braedon nichols in right...the sullivan arrows makes the catch and gets it to second for two.... no score in the sixth....sulliva n with two on....brayton foster singles to left....cam walters scores to give the arrows a one-nothing lead... bottom sixth...west vigo loads the bases....ethan newman lines to left and check out the diving grab by eli steimel who says sam isn't the only ball player in the steimel family.... nice catch eli.... sullivan wins one-nothing,