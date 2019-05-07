Speech to Text for Correctional Officer Week

years old or older.. local law enforcement officers are taking the time to appreciate some of their own... this week is "correctional officer week" it's a time to honor the officers for all of thier hard work. correctional officers have a lot of responsibilites.. including transporting inmates..feeding them..and making sure all of their needs are met... the sullivan county sheriff says though they are seldom seen...they are very appreciated... "a correctional officer at times can lend good advice, or be someone the inmates can look up to. there's just so many different aspects to being a correctional officer. and often times we don't recognize that." national correctional officers week started in 19-84. since then, the first full week of may has marked the event.