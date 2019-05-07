Speech to Text for Former acquaintance reacts TH cold case solved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue following the story of a cold case... terre haute police were finally able to close. now, we're hearing from those who knew the victim. last night... we told you about "pamela milam". she was a student at indiana state in 19-72. that's when she was brutally murdered on campus. after nearly 50 years.. terre haute police were able to use new technology.. involving d-n-a and genetics.. to crack the case. they believe a wabash valley native, jeffrey hand, was the killer. he later died in a police shootout. meanwhile, folks who went to school with milam say they're relieved for the family. susan mardis was on campus the same time as milam. she had interactions with her. in fact she attended rush parties the same weekend of milam's death. she stressed those parties were innocent. that's why she and the entire community were so shocked to hear what happened. 21:05:39,21 "to be honest, everytime i go past that all of these years, i've thought of pam and i thought.. who could have done that? 21:06:06,15 "i was so happy for her family. so very happy for her family, and i had a great peace, just that you know we had answers." mardis said she remembers milam as very sweet and