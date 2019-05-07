Speech to Text for New art on the campus of ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

middle school students in july. there's a new addition at indiana state university. art spaces in terre haute held a special dedication ceremony for a new sculpture. it's called "our river...our future". it highlights the importance of the wabash river. the sculpture represents the many organisms in the river. leaders say they are what gives the river its color. workers installed the sculpture near the college of health and human services. it has a newly designed entrance. the artist...downtown terre haute leaders and the isu community all came out for the dedication. "public art in particular is important especially on a university campus. art helps us think about our world in ways that we don't usually think on an everyday basis. " basis. " on an everyday usually think on an everyday basis. " deedee morrison designed the sculpture. she's a south carolina