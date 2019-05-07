Clear

CASY workshop

CASY workshop

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:03 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for CASY workshop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. volunteers and staff at chances and services for youth in terre haute got a little hands on training. they participated in a team building workshop. news 10 got an inside look at the action. eric rowles led the training. he's a motivational speaker and c-e-o of "leading to change". today's training was all about teaching adults how to interact with young kids. "by the time we walk away with this folks will learn how to raise their game, how to raise their voice and also how to make some change in their community but having a really great time." all of today's training will be put to good use. chances and services for youth will host a youth leadership conference for
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New art on the campus of ISU

Image

CASY workshop

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Celebrating nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

Image

Humane Society receives grant

Image

STEM Certified Schools in the Wabash Valley

Image

Understanding 911 in Richland County

Image

New communications supervisor at VCSC

Image

Terre Haute stabbing investigation underway

Image

Police release names of two killed in Vigo County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017