Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a low mostly cloudy, tonight tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. east northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday partly sunny, with a high near 82. south wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. wednesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.