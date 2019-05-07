Speech to Text for Celebrating nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

it's "nurse appreciation week".. "they say".. they work selflessly "to help others". they want to make sure "people are cared for" during times "of need". news 10's "jordan kudisch" joins us now.. "live" from unio hospital. she shares with us.. why "this week" is so very important. "jordan"... //////// nurses take on an incredibly hard role.. it's one that most people often don't recognize. today i spoke with a group of nurses who shared with me what it takes to be a nurse. /////// < i asked a group of women one simple question. what does being a nurse mean to you? this is what they responded with. "giving care and compassion to those in the most difficult time in their lives. caring for people when they're at their worst. taking care of them and any problem that they have and being there in the time of need. being a nurse when they come to the er is one of the worst times of their lives so it's taking care of them and that need." for some it's a matter of helping patients relax during a tough time.. "i like to be the one to help them during their time of need. when they come in the er they're stressed..i want to be able to help bring that down." and for others it's been a calling since they were children.. "i don't think it's something i've thought about, i think it's honestly something i was born with i mean i love it, it's apart of me and i'm compassionate about being a nurse." no day is the same, and each day is demanding. "an average day in the emergency room is unknown, not predicatable, fast paced." regardless of the on-the go lifestyle.. they all agree, it's what they were meant to do. "i don't ever regret being a nurse, i've done it for 26 years and i still love it like it was the first day." " i