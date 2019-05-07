Speech to Text for Humane Society receives grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schools. "a grant" will help "the terre haute humane society" better care for animals. "10"-thousand-dollars will be used "for new surgery equipment". it will be used in part "for spaying and neutering". this is important.. as "the shelter" tries to help control "the stray animal population". coming-up later.. we'll tell you how you can help "the humane society" renovate its laundry facility. as you may remember..