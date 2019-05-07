Clear

Humane Society receives grant

Humane Society receives grant

Posted: May. 7, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

schools. "a grant" will help "the terre haute humane society" better care for animals. "10"-thousand-dollars will be used "for new surgery equipment". it will be used in part "for spaying and neutering". this is important.. as "the shelter" tries to help control "the stray animal population". coming-up later.. we'll tell you how you can help "the humane society" renovate its laundry facility. as you may remember..
