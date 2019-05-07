Speech to Text for STEM Certified Schools in the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this afternoon's "education alert".. "area schools" are helping students excel "in science", "technology", "engineering", "math".. or, "stem fields". "loogootee high school".. and "forest park elementary school" are now "stem-certified". this is through "the indiana department of education". we stopped by "forest park" in brazil, indiana today. "stem pride" was on display in the hallways. "the school" put a plan into place to help "all" students succeed "in the stem fields". "teachers" added "an emphasis on stem" in already existing curriculum. that's in addition to new options.. like: "robotics kits" and "laptops in the classroom". "the principal" wants these studies to spill into students' futures. /////// /////// it's real world skills that a lot us, we, didn't get that training or middle school, or high school. so to see kids in elementary schools succeeding and just being fluent in technology it's great to watch. /////// there was an application and site-visit to make sure "the school" was following-through on its goals. "indiana" now has "78"-stem certified