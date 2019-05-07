Clear

Understanding 911 in Richland County

Posted: May. 7, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"next year". when an emergency happens.. we call 9-1-1 "for help"! on the call.. we relay important information "about what's unfolding" "straight to the dispatcher". but "if" that person who's calling "is a child".. he or sh may not know "what to say". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how "1"-wabash valley county is proactively working.. to give children there "a leg up". /////// ////// < "dispatchers here in richland county are teaching your kids what to do in case they need to call 9-1-1.. and they're starting at an early age." richland county 9-1-1 telecommunicators were at east orchard christian academy tuesday morning. dispatchers talked with grade students about dialing 9-1-1. students ranged from kindergarten to second grade. the presentation included a talk with students as well as a short video. students were then asked to try out their skills with dispatchers. each student called 9-1-1 on a practice phone. across the table.. the telecommunicator would go through typical questions with the student. the department says.. this gives students a chance to talk with dispatchers in a calm environment.. preparing them for a potential future emergency situation. "they pick up more information then we give them credit for. and i don't think that you can put this information into their minds too early. you never know when they might need it." "at the top of the hour i'll have more on what dispatchers hope to stress to students as well as what one kindergartener took away from today's presentation. in richland county, gary brian news 10." > ////////
