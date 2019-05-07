Speech to Text for New communications supervisor at VCSC

the case allows. "a new communications supervisor".. is thinking "big picture" for vigo county schools. "the board" selected "bill riley" for the new position. he currently teaches "at saint mary-of-the-woods college" and "works with community groups". the creation of this role.. was a result of people "wanting transparency through communication". part of this involves getting information and stories to the media.. like: "news 10" to share with you. "riley" told us.. he wants people to be excited about what "a vigo county education" means for children. ////// ////// one of the things that really interested me is dr. haworth's on what he calls code design, making sure the entire community is invested in whatever initiative we have going on. it really meshes with what i do at the united way and i'm excited to make a difference here. /////// "riley" will "riley" will begin his new role "in july". he has a couple of big goals. and we'll tell you about those.. coming-up tonight