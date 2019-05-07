Clear
Terre Haute stabbing investigation underway

Posted: May. 7, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

at the scene. "police" are investigating "a stabbing" in terre haute. it happened this morning near a business "at 25th street" and "wabash avenue". "a woman" was stabbed. "the terre haute police department says".. "the injuries" were "not" serious. "police say".. they "will" release more information
WTHI Radar

