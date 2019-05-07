Speech to Text for Police release names of two killed in Vigo County crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in". we have "new details" for you at this hour.. from yesterday's "deadly crash" in eastern vigo county. "the vigo county sheriff's office" released the names "of the victims" today. they are: "56"-year-old "vielka schultz" from brazil, indiana. and "26"-year-old "courtney dailey" from terre haute. "investigators believe".. "dailey" was driving east bound on u-s driving east bound on u-s highway-"40" and crossed the center line. "the sheriff's office says".. it's not clear "why" s traveled into on-coming traffic. "witnesses said".. she hit "2"-cars. and one of "those cars" hit another car. "schultz" was trapped "in her trailblazer" after being hit. "a medical helicoper" took her "to an indianapolis hospital". she later died from her injuries. "police said".. "dailey" died