Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute for May

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our monthly eye on terre haute. road projects: margaret overpass work is being wrapped up. lighting, guardrail and landscaping is being finished up. 1st and hulman project is back open. the mayor explains that contractors have other projects in other areas, so sometimes it's not the city's fault when many projects happen at the same time sometimes. report a pothole by calling 311. alley work is now underway. paving work on poplar street should be wrapped up in a couple weeks. hulman, from fruitridge to 46 is the next big paving project that will begin soon. casino project has passed. locals will get to vote on the plan to bring a casino to terre haute in the fall or spring. the mayor says the casino bill changed 25 times, but he thinks it came out ok for indiana, and the cities of gary and terre haute. hulman center work continues. city hopes to start work on the new convention center in the summer. city-wide clean up happens tomorrow. just meet in the back parking lot "of the terre haute police headquarters" by "8"-in the morning. you will receive "a route map", "gloves "bags", and "snacks". "clean-up efforts" will go on until noon. mayor is appreciative of volunteer groups that are regularly going out to clean up the city. if you want to pick up trash, the city will supply the gloves and bags. fairbanks park is getting a new dock after being destroyed by ice flow, thanks to a grant from the department of natural resources. > > break 4 we may see a few breaks of sunshine for the afternoon, otherwise it will be mainly cloudy. highs today will top out in the upper 60s. cloudy tonight, with a chance of showers overnight. then, scattered showers likely for your saturday with a high at 62. sunny and 71 on sunday. that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for break 4