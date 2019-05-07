Speech to Text for Names released in an eastern Vigo County crash

we now know the names of the two people killed in yesterday's crash on u.s. 40. the crash happened just before 9 o'clock near east glenn.. police say a black honda driven by 26 year old courtney dailey crossed the center line. the honda hit another car head on driven by 56 year old vielka schultz. dailey died at the scene. schultz died after being airlifted to methodist hospital in indianapolis. two other drivers