Terre Haute Parks Department Summer Programs

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:01 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 10:01 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

of recreation tyler, director with ashley <jon talks <jon talks with ashley tyler, director of recreation for terre haute parks and recreation department. join the terre haute parks & recreation department for the fun summer programs this summer! parks after dark free to the community june 10th- spencer ball park july 8th- herze rose park 6:30-8 p.m. kickball 6-7:30 p.m 3-on-3 basketball ages:10-15 ages: 10-15 june 22nd- herze rose park july 13th-spencer park snack & convo with thpd cop bike safety/repairs by: crossroads cyclery dj music/face painting moive starting @ dusk 6-8 p.m. bike safety/repairs 6-8 p.m. all ages all ages june 24th- collett park july 22nd- thompson park 6;30-8 p.m. family game night 6:30-7:30 p.m. relay games all ages all ages summer camp @ deming park tuesday's & thursday's 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. ages: 6-12 cost: $25 per session/child call 812-232-0147 for detailed information kids cooking class june 5th, 19th july 3rd, 17th, 31st ages 4-8 9:30 am-11:00
