All You Need to Know for Tuesday

you might want to add "go vote" on your to-do list. today is primary election day here in indiana. the polls are now open! news 10's jon swaner is live at one of the many polling places around town. he has what you need to know to make sure your vote gets counted today. good morning, alia! so far, voter turnout has been very low for this year's municipal primary election here in terre haute. we do have some contested races on the democratic ballot this year. this includes races for several city council districts as well as mayor. now in order to vote, make sure you take with you to the polls a photo i-d. that can be a state issued drivers license or photo i-d card. you may also use a passport or military issued i-d card. when i voted two weeks ago, it took me about five minutes. for a list of polling locations open in terre haute, check wthitv.com. and news 10 will be your source for election results. turn to us at 10 and 11 to see who won and moves on to november. the polls will be open until six p-m. live at the v-f-w, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you.

it's a major break in a 46-year-old murder case. terre haute police believe "jeffrey lynn hand" is responsible for the death of "pamela milam". she was murdered in 1972 at indiana state university. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. abby ... thanks to new technology and geneology testing police say they're confident hand is the killer. police link hand to another murder that happened around the same time in terre haute. he was killed in a police shootout in kokomo. police say they want you to take a good look at hand. they believe someone may have information about this case. they also don't rule out his possible involvement in other criminal activity. we received a statement from the sigma kappa sorority. that's where milam was a member. representatives expressed their thanks to the terre haute police department for solving this case. they also say their thoughts are with the milam family. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

later today we could learn the names of the victims killed in a monday morning crash. it happened just before 9 o'clock on u-s- 40 near east glenn. that's in eastern vigo county. police say a car crossed the center line and hit another car head on. that crash impacted two more cars. emergency crews arrived to find one of the victims already dead. another victim was airlifted to a hospital and later died.

meanwhile the vigo county sheriff's office has a new tool to investigate crashes like the one you just saw. it's a digital scanner camera. the camera takes measurements of the scene. vigo county sheriff john plasse tells us it reduces the chance of human error. the terre haute police department already has a similar tool

starting friday law enforcement agencies throughout the wabash valley will take part in the click it or ticket campaign. the indiana criminal justice institute says people who aren't wearing seat belts make up 53% of traffic deaths. the extra enforcement runs through memorial day weekend.

the linton police department needs your help to get their new k-9 ready to hit the streets. the department recently welcomed "kona". however... training and getting a car ready for kona comes with a price. the department is looking to raise $12,000 dollars. the department is raising funds through t-shirt sales and a go fund me account. you can find a link to that account on our website at wthitv.com.

a paving project on tabortown road continues today from u-s- 40 to state road 42. that's a three mile stretch. terre haute leaders say the project should wrap up this week weather permitting.