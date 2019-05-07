Speech to Text for Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Community Spotlight is sponsored by WTHI TV in Terre Haute Savings Bank who's your hero must make a destination rather than just a trail that's really memorialize your son bring in Afghanistan and his parents wanted to remember him with a trail since opening we figured out that there are a lot of kids in the immediate area that really don't know how to ride a bike free Park is open to all offering Trails for those just learning to ride season athletes and Wounded Warriors you can help keep Griffin bike park beautiful we do a work day every set the second Saturday of the month we invite everybody to come out it's hard work out here in this but it's rewarding when you see the kids get out and ride