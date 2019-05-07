Clear

Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

It's a destination riding experience for people of all ages and abilities.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Community Spotlight is sponsored by WTHI TV in Terre Haute Savings Bank who's your hero must make a destination rather than just a trail that's really memorialize your son bring in Afghanistan and his parents wanted to remember him with a trail since opening we figured out that there are a lot of kids in the immediate area that really don't know how to ride a bike free Park is open to all offering Trails for those just learning to ride season athletes and Wounded Warriors you can help keep Griffin bike park beautiful we do a work day every set the second Saturday of the month we invite everybody to come out it's hard work out here in this but it's rewarding when you see the kids get out and ride
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
A slight chance of rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Image

Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Image

A slight chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, partly sunny High: 78°

Image

THN Golf

Image

THS Baseball

Image

Paris softball

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

School corporation one step closer to starting high school projects

Image

Sullivan County leaders hear proposal for new jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017