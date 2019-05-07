Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: A slight chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, partly sunny High: 78°

Tuesday night: Still a slight chance of rain; mainly cloudy. Low: 59°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and windy. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front will drape across the middle of the two state for the next couple of days. Because the front isn't expected to move much, a series of disturbances will move along it and bring a chance of showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will be about average for this time of year. We're keeping an eye on a stronger center of low pressure set to be close enough on Thursday to spark a better chance of thunderstorms.