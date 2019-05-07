Clear

A slight chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, partly sunny High: 78°

A cold front will drape across the middle of the two-state for the next couple of days.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 6:33 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 6:37 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: A slight chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, partly sunny High: 78°

Tuesday night: Still a slight chance of rain; mainly cloudy. Low: 59°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and windy. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front will drape across the middle of the two state for the next couple of days. Because the front isn't expected to move much, a series of disturbances will move along it and bring a chance of showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will be about average for this time of year. We're keeping an eye on a stronger center of low pressure set to be close enough on Thursday to spark a better chance of thunderstorms.

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
