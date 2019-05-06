Speech to Text for THN Golf

county golf bragging rights were on the line tonight as the annual travis smith golf match took place... this years event took place at hulman links... logan schuld had one of the low rounds for terre haute north....he sinks a tough downhill putt on eight to save parr... alex baker had the second lowest round....the west vigo viking posted a 39....good work on six.... south's ryan liebermann was the low medalist with a 38....he drains the putt on eight.... north's andrew granda with one of the best shots i saw...from the fringe of the green he birdies the hole....what a putt.... terre haute north fires a team score of 152 to win by 13 shots...the patriots win the travis smith county golf match for