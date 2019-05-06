Speech to Text for THS Baseball

south is terre haute south is playing their best baseball of the season, but tonight the braves faced one of the toughest test... south hosted state powerhouse cathedral... we move straight to the final innings...south down 5-2, but they have the bases loaded with no outs... first pitch caleb gonser see's he send to right field....its caught, but his sac fly scores cale morris.... braves down 5-3 with one out and two on still.... brayton reed smokes a ground ball that takes a bad hop and goes off the face of the cathedral second baseman.... antoher run scores for south, everyone is safe....yes, thank goodness the second baseman was ok.... everything was going south's way in the rally....dillon kinn-it with a grounder that again takes a braves bounce and gets by the cathedral second baseman and guess what folks, that three run deficit of south's is now gone.. this game is tied at five.....south loads the bases with one out.... sophomore kade kline up and this kid is all kinds of clutch....he delivers a walk-off base hit to center.... how about this terre haute south rallies for four runs in the seventh to upset cathedral six-five... it was a historic win for south....its their first victory ever over cathedral and it also gives head coach kyle kraemer career win number 500...