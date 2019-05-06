Clear

Paris softball

Lady Tigers beat Lawrenceville

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

paris softball going for a share of the lic title, they hosted lawrenceville... bottom 2nd.. kaitlyn matthews doubles to left.. 2 rbis.. paris just getting started..... next batter.. carlei sapp has some serious power....ding-dong that pitch is gone....her two run homer off the roof of the concession stand.. paris four-nothing.. paris as a really impresive freshman pitcher in . karley moore.....she throws straight gas....moore strikes out the side for paris in the third.. paris wins nine-nothing....they clinch a share of the lic, for the first time in program history... they can win it outright with a win
