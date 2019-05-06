Clear

Sullivan County leaders hear proposal for new jail

Posted: May. 6, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

sullivan county leaders are taking steps to improve the county jail. its struggling with overcrowding.. sullivan county commissioners had their regular meeting tonight. during that meeting "elevatus archicture" presented its plans for a new county jail. "elevatus" was the architech of the clay county, indiana jail "and" an expanstio to the u-s penitentiary in terre haute. 2 other architects presented their ideas in previous meetings. the sheriff and commissioners have been touring jails across indiana...looking for the best answer to severe overcrowding. they are looking to build a jail with roughly 180 beds...or expand the current one. how to pay for the facility is the next hurdle. commissioners and county council members are
