Speech to Text for Paint the Town Pink carnation sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're looking for an idea for mother's day...here's one for you. the "wabash valley breast cancer's survivors group" is preparing for its annual carnation sale. it's taking place this friday... just in time for mother's day! you're looking at video from a prior year. our studio at 800 ohio street in terre haute is one of the locations. proceeds will help women who can't afford mammograms. sales at our station start at 6-30 in the morning.. and run until they're sold out. for a list of locations, times, and prices, visit our website. that's w-t-h-i