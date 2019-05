Speech to Text for Tabortown Road work

training. in this evening's traffic alert... a paving project on tabortown road in vigo county began today. tabortown will be paved from u-s 40 to 42. that's a three mile stretch. terre haute leaders say the project should take no longer than three days. that's weather